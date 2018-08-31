Speed Mining Service (SMS) Price Hits $12.39 on Major Exchanges

Speed Mining Service (CURRENCY:SMS) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Speed Mining Service has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Speed Mining Service has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Speed Mining Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Speed Mining Service token can now be bought for $12.39 or 0.00175294 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00294072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00160889 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035549 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About Speed Mining Service

Speed Mining Service’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,680 tokens. The official website for Speed Mining Service is smscoin.jp/en. Speed Mining Service’s official Twitter account is @Speed_Mining and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Speed Mining Service

Speed Mining Service can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Speed Mining Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Speed Mining Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Speed Mining Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

