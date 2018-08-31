SpeedCash (SCS) Trading Down 67.7% Over Last 7 Days

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. SpeedCash has a total market capitalization of $15,391.00 and $99.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpeedCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded down 67.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000543 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Profile

SpeedCash (SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia.

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

