Spire (SR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spire from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of SR opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Spire has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $82.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.27 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that Spire will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Spire by 1.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Spire by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spire by 17.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Spire by 5.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Spire by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

