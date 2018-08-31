Sprouts Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Sprouts has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $10,382.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sprouts has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sprouts alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022491 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00229123 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sprouts Coin Profile

Sprouts (SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,673,173,975,605 coins. The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sprouts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sprouts and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.