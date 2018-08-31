SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

FLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Flow in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

SPX Flow stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,473,000 after purchasing an additional 386,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SPX Flow by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,931,000 after acquiring an additional 155,285 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPX Flow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,092,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPX Flow by 9.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPX Flow by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

