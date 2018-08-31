Standard Chartered (STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 930 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.61) to GBX 930 ($12.00) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.87) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 725 ($9.35) to GBX 671 ($8.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 915 ($11.80) to GBX 910 ($11.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Independent Research upgraded Standard Chartered to a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.29) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 743.06 ($9.59).

STAN opened at GBX 629.10 ($8.12) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 678.80 ($8.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 864.20 ($11.15).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

