Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (SDI) Director Sells $47,550.00 in Stock

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $47,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SDI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133. The firm has a market cap of $276.12 million, a P/E ratio of 830.00 and a beta of -0.65. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

