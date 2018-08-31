Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 101,091 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 593,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,091 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $19,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 454.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 112,267 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 936,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,401,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 157,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 461.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In related news, Director Roy A. Guthrie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,351.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

