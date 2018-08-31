Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) Receives GBX 444.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 438.31 ($5.65).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLA shares. Numis Securities raised Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 452 ($5.83) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.68) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.68) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.16) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.22) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider John Devine acquired 15,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,967.28 ($64,457.28). Also, insider Richard Stephen Mully acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £34,900 ($45,020.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,512 shares of company stock worth $8,516,954.

SLA remained flat at $GBX 317.90 ($4.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,597,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 339.67 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.79).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

