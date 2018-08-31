Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.56 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “$138.69” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

