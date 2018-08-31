StarterCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $26,418.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One StarterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Qryptos. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a market cap of $652,503.00 and $26,418.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00280097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00153911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035261 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000628 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,407,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

