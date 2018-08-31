State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,240 Shares of Argo Group (AGII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Argo Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Argo Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Argo Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

AGII stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

