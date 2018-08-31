State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $278,000 Position in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $17.85 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 892.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $4,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $2,361,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

