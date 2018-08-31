State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 46,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Laidlaw upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

VKTX stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

