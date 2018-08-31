Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 780,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 474,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 291,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 87,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,376.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $180,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,471,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.77.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

