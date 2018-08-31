Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stemline Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.3618788859886 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

STML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STML stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $507.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.05.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.