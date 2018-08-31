Stephen J. Riney Purchases 6,300 Shares of Apache Co. (APA) Stock

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) insider Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,113.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,425.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:APA opened at $44.38 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.92, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $49.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

