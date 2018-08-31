Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,656 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,607,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 155,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,399,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,167,000 after acquiring an additional 844,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,511,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,466,000 after acquiring an additional 90,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,798,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,704,000 after acquiring an additional 77,414 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,547,000 after acquiring an additional 382,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $279,315.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,100 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.14 per share, for a total transaction of $671,854.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

CCI stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,440. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.37.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

