Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 9,228 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $83.95. 21,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,284. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

