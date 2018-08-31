Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $29,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

NYSE:CLB opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.55 and a 52 week high of $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

