Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 11,150 Shares of FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.00% of FirstCash worth $40,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FirstCash by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $419.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.