Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.98.

In related news, SVP David T. Howton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $6,823,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.26 per share, with a total value of $2,004,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 399,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,010,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,782 shares of company stock valued at $21,237,444. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $139.87 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.89. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.99). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 89.64%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

