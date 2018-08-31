Stevens Capital Management LP Has $895,000 Holdings in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 22.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 157.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 28.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 40.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after buying an additional 182,848 shares during the period.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Core Laboratories to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.55 and a 12-month high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

