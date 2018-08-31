Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 48,065 TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,065 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 1,809.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth $182,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth $208,000.

TPH stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.61 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $21.00 price target on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

