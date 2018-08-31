Stipend Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Stipend has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $1,889.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.58 or 0.02734635 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00604864 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022327 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00045190 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022608 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016646 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 7,892,189 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.