Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,847 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,935% compared to the typical daily volume of 189 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NYSE:CHS opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.88. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.02 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

