Strs Ohio Buys 13,200 Shares of Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cloudera by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 90,477 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cloudera by 10.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cloudera from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Nomura assumed coverage on Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cloudera in a report on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

In related news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $428,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 138,095 shares of company stock worth $2,074,187 over the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLDR stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.52 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 64.55% and a negative net margin of 54.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

