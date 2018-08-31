Strs Ohio Invests $907,000 in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Stock

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Cincinnati Bell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 502.1% during the first quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 67,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 14,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $183,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.33.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Bell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

