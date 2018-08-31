Strs Ohio Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Herc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Herc by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Herc had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

