Summit Global Investments Buys New Stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of Retrophin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Retrophin during the first quarter worth about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Retrophin during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

RTRX stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.03. Retrophin Inc has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.22 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

