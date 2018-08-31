Summit Global Investments Lowers Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 46.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $853,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,406.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.