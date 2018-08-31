Summit Global Investments Raises Stake in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of AdvanSix worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $677,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $2,995,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $25,150.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,585.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,740 shares of company stock worth $100,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $33.59 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.47.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $400.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

