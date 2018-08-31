Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $2,197,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,101,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $339,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $2,708,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 116.6% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 100,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 2,090,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $106,504,486.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,207,648 shares of company stock worth $322,103,805 and sold 145,577 shares worth $8,405,850. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

