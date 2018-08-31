Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,207,000. Broadcom comprises 5.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,462. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $4,098,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,604 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,092. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.87.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

