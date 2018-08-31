Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 172,913 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,913 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AON by 69.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,182,000 after purchasing an additional 512,417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $444,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AON by 40.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 4.5% during the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total transaction of $107,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787 shares in the company, valued at $112,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 target price on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.78.

AON stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.32. 2,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $130.87 and a 1-year high of $152.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. AON had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

