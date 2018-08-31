Sumokoin Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $776,865.00 and $51.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.01634955 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009900 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000640 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 15,766,664 coins and its circulating supply is 6,877,775 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

