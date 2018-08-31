Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 1,330 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 5.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.94.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $159.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

