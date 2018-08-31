Superior Industries International (SUP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Superior Industries International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.0763325475942 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUP. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barrington Research set a $27.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.23. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.14 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 1.12%. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parveen Kakar sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $87,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $533,438.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.