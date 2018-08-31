Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Mosaic (MOS) Price Target to $40.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.29.

NYSE MOS opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other news, Director Luciano Siani Pires bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,869,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after buying an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $2,982,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 296.5% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 168,575 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $27,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

