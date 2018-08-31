Susquehanna Bancshares Raises National Beverage (FIZZ) Price Target to $155.00

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.94. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $129.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 15.35%. analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Beverage by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $465,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Beverage by 7.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $493,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

