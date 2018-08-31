Swiss National Bank Has $31.60 Million Position in First Data Corp (FDC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Data were worth $31,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Data by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,581,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 266,157 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,327,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Data by 1,030.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 218,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 198,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Data by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Data alerts:

NYSE FDC opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. First Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. First Data’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FDC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on First Data to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Data from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on First Data to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $380,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $3,759,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,408,272 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $6,780 and have sold 303,514 shares worth $7,307,190. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.