Swiss National Bank Has $33.23 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $33,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Shares of NCLH opened at $53.32 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $154,526.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,980.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,068,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,765,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,144 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

