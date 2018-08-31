Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Cincinnati Financial worth $34,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,590,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 59.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $76.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.88. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

