Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

SYKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $249,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,165.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.