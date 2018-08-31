Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News stories about Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synchronoss Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.7709860276069 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 417,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,675. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director William J. Cadogan acquired 56,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $291,319.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Cadogan acquired 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $274,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.