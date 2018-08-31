Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Insider Sells $29,280.00 in Stock

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $29,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Francis Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of Synlogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $33,030.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of Synlogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $29,310.00.

NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 94,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,844. Synlogic Inc has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $243.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Synlogic had a negative net margin of 5,949.04% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. research analysts predict that Synlogic Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

SYBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Synlogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

