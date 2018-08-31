Talos Energy Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $203.91 million during the quarter. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

NYSE TALO opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

