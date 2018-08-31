Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Stake Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Taubman Centers worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of TCO stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Taubman Centers from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Taubman Centers from $56.00 to $51.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.