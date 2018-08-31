TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Receives $113.70 Average PT from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,781,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 92,384 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9,327.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 791.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 199,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 36.44%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

