Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $896,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Primerica were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Primerica by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $123.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $467.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Primerica news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $315,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $130,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $955,273. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

